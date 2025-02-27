Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (CORT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Atabak Mokari

Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and providing a corporate update. A copy is available at corcept.com. Our complete financial results will be available when we file our Form 10-K with the SEC.

Our 2024 revenue was $675 million, an increase of 40% compared to the prior year. We expect our revenue growth to continue and to provide a 2025 revenue guidance of $900 million to $950 million. Net income was $141 million for the full