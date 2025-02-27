Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsay Savarese – Investor Relations

Thompson Lin – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Murry – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Savageaux – Northland Capital Markets

Michael Genovese – Rosenblatt Securities

Jeff Koche – Raymond James

Dave Kang – B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Savarese, you may begin.

Lindsay Savarese

Thank you. I'm Lindsay Savarese, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics. I'm pleased to welcome you to AOI's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call. After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provided its outlook for the first quarter of 2025. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of the AOI website and will be archived for one year.

Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Thompson will give an overview of AOI's Q4 results, and Stefan will provide financial details and the outlook for the first quarter of 2025. The question-and-answer session will follow our prepared remarks.