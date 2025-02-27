The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Bouquard - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Carla Vernon - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Loretta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Andrea Lisher - JPMorgan

Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley Securities

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital Markets

Owen Richard - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Honest Company's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Elizabeth Bouquard, Senior Director, Investor Relations at The Honest Company. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Bouquard

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2024 conference call. Joining me today are Carla Vernon, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Loretta, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release issued today as well as our SEC filings for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law. Also during this call, we will discuss