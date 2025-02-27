Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Matt Pfau - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
David Steinberg - Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO
Chris Greiner - CFO
Conference Call Participants
DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity
Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum
Ryan MacDonald - Needham
Terry Tillman - Truist Securities
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Katie Keyser - Morgan Stanley
Jack Nichols - KeyBanc
Koji Ikeda - Bank of America
Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer
Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities
Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners
Eamon Coughlin - Barclays
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Zeta Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt Pfau, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Matt Pfau
Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us for Zeta's fourth quarter and full year 2024 conference call. Today's presentation and earnings release are available on Zeta's Investor Relations website at investors.zetaglobal.com, where you will also find links to our SEC filings, along with other information about Zeta.
Joining me today on the call are David Steinberg, Zeta's Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Greiner, Zeta's Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on this call, as well as in the presentation and earnings release contain forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook, business plans and objectives and other future events and developments, including statements about the market potential of our products, potential competition, revenues of our products, and our goals and strategies. These statements are subject to risks and
- Read more current ZETA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts