Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Al Galgano - Investor Relations

Vincent Kelly - President and CEO

Michael Wallace - President and Chief Operating Officer

Calvin Rice - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Bauser - B. Riley Securities

John Dixon - Artemis Investment Group

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Al Galgano

Hello everyone, and welcome. I am joined by Vince Kelly, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Wallace, Chief Operating Officer; and Calvin Rice, Chief Financial Officer. After a brief presentation by management, we will open up the call to your questions. I want to remind everyone that today's conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Spok's future financial and business performance. Such statements may include estimates of revenue, expenses and income, as well as other predictive statements or plans, which are dependent upon future events or conditions.

These statements represent the company's estimates only on the date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results. Spok's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Please review the Risk Factors section relating to our operations and the business environment, which are contained in our Form 10-K for 2024 and related