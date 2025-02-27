In early October, I wrote an article about Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW), and I gave the stock a rating of Strong Buy. The company is in the middle of a multi-year turnaround as it makes
Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure
Summary
- Genworth Financial is undergoing a multi-year turnaround, focusing on improving its long-term care and life insurance business segments.
- Despite recent earnings disappointments, I remain optimistic about Genworth's long-term prospects, though the turnaround may take longer than initially expected.
- I have downgraded GNW from Strong Buy to Buy due to concerns about Enact Holdings, which faces challenges from a weakening housing market.
