Ziff Davis: Trading At Multiples Only Seen In The Depths Of The GFC

Feb. 27, 2025 8:00 AM ETZiff Davis, Inc. (ZD) StockZD, CCSI
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.65K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Ziff Davis Inc. is a digital media and internet investment company with a strong focus on technology, shopping, entertainment, and health verticals.
  • Despite trading near all-time low valuations, Ziff Davis boasts a robust balance sheet, improving growth prospects, and a seasoned management team.
  • Management prioritizes value-oriented M&A and has a strong track record of profitable growth, with significant share buybacks enhancing shareholder value.
  • Shares trade at a significant discount to historical and peer valuations, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

analyst, business, manage, datum, technology, analysis, database, information, network, bi, Technology, Data, Business, Finance, Marketing

Urupong

Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ:ZD)

Market Capitalization: $2.3BEnterprise Value: $2.8BShare Price: $53.37

What the Company Does

Ziff Davis (ZD) is a digital media and internet investment company targeting the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health verticals. Between 2012 and

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.65K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About ZD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News