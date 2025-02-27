Adobe: Buy This Overlooked Industry Leader At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- Adobe stock is 36% off its all-time high, making it reasonably priced despite slower growth and competition from cheaper alternatives like Canva.
- Adobe's growth has slowed to the low-double digits, but it remains a growing industry leader, and the growth rate is expected to be relatively steady from here.
- Adobe's Creative Cloud and continuous innovation in AI keep it indispensable for professionals, with an estimated 37 million Creative Cloud subscribers.
- I expect more buybacks from the company, which should support the share price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.