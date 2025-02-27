John Hancock Investment Management, is a company of Manulife Investment Management, and we serve investors through a specialized multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with a broad network of asset managers backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. Our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans five continents. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.