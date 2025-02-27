Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Faye Hoffman - Investor Relations

Sanjeev Aggarwal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Cooper - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Everspin Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. At the conclusion of management's prepared remarks, instructions will be provided for the question-and answer-session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Faye Hoffman, Investor Relations for Everspin.

Faye Hoffman

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Everspin released results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended December 31st, 2024 this afternoon after market closed. I'm Faye Hoffman, Investor Relations for Everspin and with me on today's call are Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bill Cooper, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin the call, I would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward looking statements regarding future events, including, but not limited to the company's expectation for Everspin's future business, financial performance and goals, customer industry adaptation of MRAM technology, successfully bringing to market a manufacturing product in Everspin's design pipeline and executing on its business plan.

These forward looking statements are based on estimates, judgments, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. We would encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including the annual report on form 10-K and other SEC filings made from time to time in which the company may discuss risk factors associated with investing in Everspin.