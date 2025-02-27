Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tony Carreno - SVP, Treasury & IR

Shawn Stewart - CEO

Jamie Pierson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Cox - Stifel

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Joe Hafling - Jefferies

Christopher Kuhn - Benchmark Company

Operator

Welcome to the Forward Air Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Tony Carreno, Senior Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tony Carreno

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Forward Air's fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings conference call. With us this afternoon are Shawn Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; and Jamie Pierson, Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have received a press release announcing Forward Air's fourth quarter 2024 results, which was also furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. We have also filed a slide presentation outlining fourth quarter 2024 earnings highlights and a business update. Both the press release and slide presentation for this call are accessible on the Investor Relations section of Forward Air's website at forwardair.com.

Please be aware that certain statements in the company's earnings release announcement and on this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes statements, which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company's future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our fiscal year 2025. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other