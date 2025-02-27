iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF's (NYSEARCA:IWP) recent share price selloff does not offer an attractive buying opportunity. This is because of its high concentration in tech stocks, primarily in its top two holdings. The volatility in the tech sector is expected
IWP: Concentrated Portfolio May Dent Returns In 2025
Summary
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF's high concentration in tech stocks, particularly Palantir and AppLovin, increases risk amid market volatility and overvaluation concerns.
- The ETF's higher expense ratio and valuation metrics compared to peers limit its upside potential and justify a hold rating.
- Alternatives like Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF and iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF offer better diversification and risk-adjusted returns.
- Despite IWP's recent share price drop, it doesn't present a compelling buying opportunity due to its portfolio risks and higher expenses.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.