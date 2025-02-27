Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Raymond James Investment Management
10 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The Russell Midcap® Index rose slightly in the fourth quarter. Overall, equity markets surged higher after decisive U.S. election results and sold off after December’s FOMC meeting signaled the potential for fewer interest rate cuts in 2025.
  • As we begin a new year, our team continues to reflect on the state of U.S. mid-cap equities.
  • Benefits from the AI data center buildout are more widely understood today than in the previous two years, but we continue to see opportunities with related companies.

Graduation hat and with small plant tree on coins money.

Ta Nu

Market Overview

The Russell Midcap® Index rose slightly in the fourth quarter. Overall, equity markets surged higher after decisive U.S. election results and sold off after December’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting signaled the potential for fewer interest rate cuts in

This article was written by

Raymond James Investment Management
10 Followers
Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of boutique individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. We believe providing a lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers — spanning a wide range of disciplines and investing vehicles — is the best way to help investors seek their long-term financial goals. At Raymond James Investment Management, our multi-boutique structure allows us to provide scalable business-support solutions to distinct and talented investment teams at Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Scout Investments, and Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout Investments). Discover the forward-thinking, global approach Raymond James Investment Management and our boutique investment managers employ in delivering value to our clients. Discover the forward-thinking, global approach Raymond James Investment Management and our boutique managers employ in delivering value to our clients. https://RJInvestmentManagement.com For disclosure information, visit: https://www.rjinvestmentmanagement.com/our-firm/carillon-social-media-disclosure Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Raymond James Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About CSMFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CSMFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UMBMX
--
CSMFX
--
CSMUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News