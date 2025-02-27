Palantir (PLTR) is a company that the market sees a lot of potential in for a number of reasons. Among them, the acquisition of more customers and higher revenue per customer, enabled by its tools that add a lot of
Intuit's Q2 Earnings Reinforce Its Status As A Strong Compounder
Summary
- Intuit's Q2 earnings demonstrate strong fundamentals, driven by AI-driven automation, resulting in 17% revenue growth and 26% GAAP operating income growth YoY.
- The company’s long-term growth prospects are bolstered by its comprehensive ecosystem, high switching costs, and significant TAM, particularly in small business growth and international expansion.
- Despite potential risks from evolving technologies and competition, Intuit's robust track record and strategic initiatives support a projected 10%-20% annual revenue growth.
- Paying 27x forward earnings for Intuit, with expected 15% net income growth, is attractive for compounding, making it a compelling buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.