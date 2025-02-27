DBS Group Holdings Delivers Another Record Profit In 2024

Tudor Invest Holdings
3.08K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Record-setting profits of S$11.4 billion in FY 2024 for DBS Group, with EPS growth at a CAGR of 12.5% and dividends at 31%.
  • Despite falling interbank rates, net interest income and fees grew, with a stable ROE of 18% and a CET-1 ratio of 17%.
  • We hold our position due to DBS's strong fundamentals and growth potential, despite global economic uncertainties and potential equity drawdowns.
  • We still believe in their growth story as there are still untapped markets, especially outside of Singapore.

Birds eye, Container port and part of Financial District, Singapore.

ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In our last article on DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:DBSDY) (OTCPK:DBSDF) four months ago, we kept our neutral stance of a hold on the back of the increased share price

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings
3.08K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBSDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long DBS Group Holdings in Singapore

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DBSDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DBSDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBSDY
--
DBSDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News