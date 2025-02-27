Recent CPI Data Reinforces Need For Inflation-Fighting Assets

Feb. 27, 2025 6:35 AM ETHAP, GHAAX, RAAX
VanEck
4.65K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The latest U.S. Consumer Price Index report for January 2025 revealed a higher-than-expected inflation rate of 3.0% annually, with a sharp monthly increase of 0.5%.
  • The energy index rose by 1.1% in January, with gasoline prices climbing by 1.8%.
  • New tariff policies are another factor driving up costs for industries that rely on imported raw materials.

CPI, consumer price index concept. Wooden block with CPI word and stack of coins and increasing graph with shopping cart icon. Goods price inflation and inflation rising. Impact on economic growth

Ratana21

Persistent inflation, driven by high energy prices and market uncertainty from potential tariffs and global tensions, positions natural resources equities as a strong hedge.

The latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January 2025 revealed a higher-than-expected inflation rate of 3.0% annually, with

This article was written by

VanEck
4.65K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAP--
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
GHAAX--
VanEck Global Resources Fund A
RAAX--
VanEck Real Assets ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News