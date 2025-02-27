Buffett's 2024 Vision: What Investors Can Learn From 6 Decades Of Letters
Summary
- Warren Buffett’s 2024 letter reaffirms his timeless investment principles — patience, rational capital allocation and trust in America’s economic future — while adapting to evolving market realities.
- Over six decades, Buffett has transitioned from deep-value investing to prioritizing high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages, as seen in Berkshire’s holdings like Apple, Coca-Cola and American Express.
- While expanding Berkshire’s global footprint with investments in Japan, China and Israel, Buffett remains steadfast in his belief that 'never bet against America' remains a guiding principle for long-term investors.
