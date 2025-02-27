After an impressive 540% increase in its stock price over the past three years, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock faces acute headwinds in the form of waning momentum after reaching overbought territory, a reversal in option market sentiment, extreme valuations, and record levels
Netflix: More Pain In Store For Bullish Converts
Summary
- Netflix's stock price surged 540% in three years but faces headwinds amid waning momentum, a reversal in options market sentiment, extreme valuations, and excessive optimism.
- Trading at 50x earnings, Netflix is among the most expensive US mega-cap stocks and future earnings growth is likely to slow sharply.
- Even a doubling of sales and a tripling of earnings over the next 5 years would still leave the stock expensive, and investors should anticipate a 30% pullback.
