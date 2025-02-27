Opportunity Amid The Noise

Transcript

Kimberley Stafford: Hello, I'm Kim Stafford, and I'm here again with PIMCO Group CIO, Dan Ivascyn, to give you an inside look at some of the recent discussions taking place within PIMCO's Investment Committee or IC. Dan, thanks for joining us today.

Daniel J. Ivascyn: Thanks, Kim.

Kimberley Stafford: We named our 2025 cyclical outlook. Uncertainty is certain to highlight the range of potential policy changes and economic outcomes under the new US administration. We've seen some of this uncertainty play out with tariffs at the forefront. How should we think about the global implications of this global trade uncertainty that we're seeing?

Daniel J. Ivascyn: Sure. So I think, think you're right. We are at an uncertain time. Uncertainty can be both a risk or an opportunity as well.

The fact that a key aspect of the President's agenda is tariff policy. You do not only have uncertainty here in the United States, but you have a lot of uncertainty in terms of relationships with other countries, impact on markets. And that's creating not only a lot of localized volatility but volatility across countries, across sectors, across yield curves and that's a great opportunity as well. So I think the key theme going into this year is to have a healthy degree of humility around the uncertainty.

Acknowledge the uncertainty, but look to take advantage of the full global opportunity set, both within the liquid higher quality areas of the market, as well as in some of the more credit sensitive areas as well.

Kimberley Stafford: Great. Well, we've seen some sharp bouts of market volatility over the past month in the wake of policy shifts, but also threats to the AI investment boom. How should investors think about this volatility, and how should they evaluate both opportunities and risks in