Clorox: A Wonderful Business I Would Like To Own At A Lower Price

James Long
1.83K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Clorox is a wonderful business that sells everyday products across the world.
  • It has many well-loved brands that customers love.
  • The company has bounced back from the cyberattack it suffered in 2023, and has regained lost market share and improved margins.
  • Wallstreet analysts across the board have upgraded their earnings expectations for CLX.
  • However, there are real concerns facing it, and I do not think that investing in CLX at the current price offers me a favorable risk-reward scenario.

It"s never too late to spring clean your home

LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

When I look for mis-pricing of stocks, I go about in several ways. One of them is to spot wide differences between in the views of Seeking Alpha Quant rating with Seeking Alpha's analysts.

Why

This article was written by

James Long
1.83K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News