Davis Financial Fund 2025 Annual Review

Feb. 27, 2025 9:46 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Mutual Fund Commentaries
4 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Since its inception in 1991, Davis Financial Fund has invested in durable, well-managed financial services companies at value prices, which the fund could hold for the long term.
  • The S&P Financials Index returned a gain of +30.56%, ahead of both the S&P 500 and the equal-weighted index.
  • The stock price performance of U.S. markets has been quite strong in each of the last two years.

Financial growth of business was evident in investment graph, where an upward arrow on chart indicated increased profit, success. financial, growth, graph, investment, money, profit, business, arrow.

Jinda Noipho

The average annual total returns for Davis Financial Fund’s Class A shares for periods ending December 31, 2024, including a maximum 4.75% sales charge, are: 1 year, 23.40%; 5 years, 9.95%; and 10 years, 9.59%. The performance

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
4 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
WFC--
Wells Fargo & Company
COF--
Capital One Financial Corporation
AXP--
American Express Company
MTRBF--
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News