|
The average annual total returns for Davis Financial Fund’s Class A shares for periods ending December 31, 2024, including a maximum 4.75% sales charge, are: 1 year, 23.40%; 5 years, 9.95%; and 10 years, 9.59%. The performance
Davis Financial Fund 2025 Annual Review
Summary
- Since its inception in 1991, Davis Financial Fund has invested in durable, well-managed financial services companies at value prices, which the fund could hold for the long term.
- The S&P Financials Index returned a gain of +30.56%, ahead of both the S&P 500 and the equal-weighted index.
- The stock price performance of U.S. markets has been quite strong in each of the last two years.
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.