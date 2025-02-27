U.S. Sector Leadership Shifts, Favoring Healthcare Stocks

Feb. 27, 2025 10:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , ,
James Picerno
6.62K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • As markets try to look through the blizzard of policy changes flowing out of Washington, the crowd has shifted its preferences considerably in recent weeks based on a sector lens.
  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF is up a strong 7.5% so far in 2025, comfortably ahead of the rest of the field.
  • The weakness in consumer discretionary shares is considered a reflection of growing concerns for the economic outlook.

Medical industry stock market graph chart

Rasi Bhadramani

As markets try to look through the blizzard of policy changes flowing out of Washington, the crowd has shifted its preferences considerably in recent weeks based on a sector lens. Using a set of ETFs as proxies, healthcare is now the

This article was written by

James Picerno
6.62K Followers
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLV--
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLU--
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLB--
The Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLF--
The Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News