U.S. Sector Leadership Shifts, Favoring Healthcare Stocks
Summary
- As markets try to look through the blizzard of policy changes flowing out of Washington, the crowd has shifted its preferences considerably in recent weeks based on a sector lens.
- The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF is up a strong 7.5% so far in 2025, comfortably ahead of the rest of the field.
- The weakness in consumer discretionary shares is considered a reflection of growing concerns for the economic outlook.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.