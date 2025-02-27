Large post-US election dollar long positions were trimmed in February as markets reassessed some of the key drivers of the USD bullish trend. In this note, we discuss those drivers and why we remain
Why We Remain Bullish On The Dollar
Summary
- The dollar has come under some pressure on the back of the rerating of the US growth outlook and expectations that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is nearing an end.
- However, we expect US tariffs to regain centrality and drive the dollar sustainably higher.
- Commodity currencies should suffer from revamped tariff risk, while the yen can resist a dollar reappreciation better than others.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING's global economists have it covered.
