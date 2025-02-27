Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Zaslav - President, Chief Executive Officer

Gunnar Wiedenfels - Chief Financial Officer

JB Perrette - President, Global Streaming and Games

Andrew Slabin - Executive Vice President, Global Investor Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America Securities

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays

Kutgun Maral - Evercore ISI

Rich Greenfield - LightShed

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

John Hodulik - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Warner Bros. Discovery fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Additionally, please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Slabin, Executive Vice President, Global Investor Strategy. Sir, you may now begin.

Andrew Slabin

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 earnings call. Joining me today is David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer; and JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games.

Earlier this morning, we released our Q4 earnings results, trending schedule, as well as accompanying shareholder letter. We will begin this morning with some very brief remarks by David and then turn the call right to Q&A.

Today’s presentation will include forward-looking statements that we make pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements may include comments regarding the company’s future business plans, prospects and financial performance, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. For additional information on