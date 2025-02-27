International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Small - General Counsel, Senior Vice President, Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer

Lois Zabrocky - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Pribor - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Derek Solon - Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Nolan - Stifel Nicolaus

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Liam Burke - B. Riley

Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the International Seaways, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Carla, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand you over to James Small, General Counsel to begin. James, please go ahead when you're ready.

James Small

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to International Seaways Earnings Call for the fourth quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I would like to start off by advising everyone with us on the call today of the following. During this call and in the accompanying presentation, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the company or the industry in which it operates, which may address without limitation the following topics.

Outlooks for the crude and product tanker markets, changes in trading patterns, forecasts of world and regional economic activity and of the demand for and production of oil and petroleum products. The company's strategy and business prospects, expectations about revenues and expenses, including vessel, charter hire, and G&A expenses, estimated future bookings, TCE rates, and capital expenditures, projected dry dock and off-hire days, vessel sales and purchases, new-build vessel construction.

The effects of ongoing and threatened conflicts around the globe, the changing global regulatory environment, the company's ability to achieve its financing and other objectives