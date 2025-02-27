Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Martini - Chief Financial Officer

Tom McCourt - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Shetzline - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Jason Butler - Citizens JMP

Matt Cowper - Leerink Partners

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Operator

My name is Kathleen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Update Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Greg Martini, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Greg Martini

Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter and full year 2024 investor update. Our press release issued this morning can be found on our website. Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide, as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in our subsequent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements speak as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Also included are non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. To the extent applicable, please refer to the tables at the end of our press release