BW LPG Limited (BWLP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kristian Sorensen

Thank you, Aline, and hi, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to be with us today as we review our 2024 Q4 financial results and recent developments. Let's turn to Slide 4, please.

For a large part of the quarter, the spot market rates fluctuated in the $35,000 to $40,000 range per day, and our TC income per available day ended at $37,900. This is somewhat lower than previous quarter, but above our guiding of $36,000 per day. The board has declared a dividend of $0.42 per share, which consists of 75% payout of the impact from our shipping activities, topped up with an additional dividend declared from product services for 2024.

Total dividend for the year represents 123% payout ratio of our total shipping impact. We're very happy with our product services result last year. The investment we made back in November 22 is already returned with a tidy profit. We do recognize that the accounting result for product services is challenging to decipher. I would recommend that our investors and analysts focus on product services realized results as a guidance on the actual trading performance. The unrealized cargo and paper positions are just