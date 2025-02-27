There are times when I wonder just how much longer the world will sustain demand for paper products not used as packaging - like actual printer and copier paper, as it certainly seems I personally use it much less than I used to. But
Sylvamo: Setting Up For The Long Game
Summary
- Sylvamo had declining EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024 relative to 2023, and the start to 2025 is expected to be seasonally weak.
- The share price has retreated recently, and valuation on earnings and cash flow basis are fair for the sector.
- The capital allocation has paid past investors a growing dividend, while managing to trim debt and repurchase shares.
- Capex through 2026 may be elevated relative to recent periods on investments to upgrade a mill, but the expected long-term payoff is a major improvement to EBITDA and cash flow.
