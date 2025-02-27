I recently discussed Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in my earnings preview article in which I built a simple DCF model, valued Nvidia at $2T or 37% lower than its current market cap of $3.2T, and assigned a
Nvidia: Revising Estimates Lower
Summary
- Revised my intrinsic value estimate for Nvidia to $1.9T, 40% lower than its current market cap, and reiterate a SELL rating.
- Nvidia's Q1 FY 2026 revenue and gross margin outlook were below my forecasts, prompting a downward revision in my estimates.
- Increased operating expenses forecast for FY 2026 and FY 2027, reflecting potentially lower operating leverage and higher costs.
- Nvidia's gross margin outlook remains uncertain, raising skepticism about future margin recovery and reinforcing my cautious outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.