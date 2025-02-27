Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Connor Wienberg – Vice President-Investor Relations and Capital Markets
Erik Weaver – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Bahram Akradi – Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Brian Nagel – Oppenheimer
Megan Clapp – Morgan Stanley
Alex Perry – Bank of America
John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Partners
Michael Hirsh – Wells Fargo
Owen Rickert – Northland Securities
Jesalyn Wong – Evercore ISI
John Baumgartner – Mizuho Securities
Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Group
Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Life Time Group Holdings Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host Connor Wienberg, VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Thank you, Connor. You may begin.
Connor Wienberg
Good morning and thank you for joining us for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 Life Time Group Holdings earnings conference call. With me today are Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Erik Weaver, Executive Vice President and CFO.
During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements made today. There is a comprehensive discussion of risk factors in the company’s SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review. The company will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA or what we refer to as net debt leverage ratio and free cash flow.
This information, along with the
- Read more current LTH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts