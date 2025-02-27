Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Catherine Chen - Vice President, Investor Relations

Alex Vetter - Chief Executive Officer

Sonia Jain - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom White - D.A Davidson

Naved Khan - B. Riley Securities

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Joe Spak - UBS

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Doug Arthur - Huber Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Cars Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Catherine Chen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Catherine Chen

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to the Cars.com, Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2024 conference call. With me this morning are, Alex Vetter, CEO; and Sonia Jain, CFO. Alex will start by discussing the business highlights from our fourth quarter and full year. Then, Sonia will discuss our financial results in greater detail, along with our 2025 outlook. We’ll finish the call with Q&A.

Before I turn the call over to Alex, I’d like to draw your attention to our forward-looking statements and the description and definition of non-GAAP financial measures, which can be found in our presentation.

We’ll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures today, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net income and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included with our earnings press release and in the appendix of our presentation.