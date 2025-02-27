US equities posted solid gains in Q4, capping off a robust year. After Q4 2024 2024 Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, investors cheered the Russell 1000® Index 2.7% 24.5% prospect of deregulation, corporate tax cuts and the reshoring of Russell 1000® Growth Index 7.1% 33.4% manufacturing benefiting
Artisan Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Republican sweep in November, while causing a positive shift in sentiment for risk assets, also provoked concerns about inflation.
- For the year, small-cap stocks continued their stretch of underperformance versus large caps (11.5% for the Russell 2000® Index versus 24.5% for the Russell 1000® Index).
- The portfolio’s performance was flat in Q4 and narrowly lagged the Russell 2000® Growth Index.
- During the quarter, we initiated new GardenSM positions in VSE, Flowserve and Integer Holdings.
