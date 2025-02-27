Sotera Health Company (SHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Peterson – Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Michael Petras – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Lyons – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets

Luke Sergott – Barclays

Casey Woodring – J.P. Morgan

Brett Fishbin – KeyBanc

Dave Windley – Jefferies

Michael Polark – Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Sotera Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, Mr. Jason Peterson. Jason, please go ahead.

Jason Peterson

Good morning, and thank you. Welcome to Sotera Health’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. You can find today’s press release and accompanying supplemental slides on the Investors section of our website at soterahealth.com. This webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Sotera Health website.

On the call with me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Petras; and Chief Financial Officer, Jon Lyons. During the call, some of our comments may be considered forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied.

Please refer to Sotera Health’s SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of the presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Please note