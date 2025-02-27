TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kirk von Seelen - Investor Relations

Mike Steib - Chief Executive Officer

Julie Heskett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Cahall - Wells Fargo

Craig Huber - Huber Research

Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research

Marlane Pereiro - Bank of America

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2024 TEGNA Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kirk Von Seelen, Tegna's Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Kirk von Seelen

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter full year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Kirk Von Seelen, and I am TEGNA's Treasurer. Today, our CEO, Mike Steib; and our CFO, Julie Heskett, will review TEGNA's financial performance and results and provide TEGNA's full year and first quarter outlook. After that, we'll open the call for questions. .

Hopefully, you've had the opportunity to review this morning's press release. If you have not yet seen a copy of the release, it's available at tegna.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call and webcast includes forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ. Factors that may cause them to differ are outlined in our SEC filings. This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the press release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Steib

Thanks, Kirk. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. In my first 6 months here at TEGNA, the team and I