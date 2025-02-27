UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Koster - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Samuel Landy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anna Chew - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Eugene Landy - Founder and Chairman

Brett Taft - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Rich Anderson - Wedbush

Craig Kucera - Lucid Capital Markets

John Massocca - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to UMH Properties Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

Please note this event is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Craig Koster, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Thank you, Mr. Koster. You may begin.

Craig Koster

Thank you very much, operator. In addition to the 10-K that we filed with the SEC yesterday, we have filed an unaudited fourth quarter and year-end supplemental information presentation.

This supplemental information presentation along with our 10-K, are available on the company's website at umh.reit. We would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can provide no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results