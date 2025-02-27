Veren Inc. (VRN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Bryksa - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ken Lamont - Chief Financial Officer

Justin Foraie - Senior Vice President, Operations and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Amir Arif - ATB Capital

Jeremy McCrea - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Spyker - HTM Research

Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets

Luke Davis - Raymond James

Craig Bryksa

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone to our Q4 2024 and full year results conference call. With me today are Ken Lamont, our Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Foraie, our Senior Vice President, Operations and Marketing.

Veren was successful in 2024 in many fronts. We safely integrated our Alberta Montney assets into our corporate portfolio. We generated over CAD640 million of excess cash flow, realizing nearly 1/3 in Q4. We returned 60% of our excess cash flow to shareholders through the base dividend and share repurchases. We reduced our net debt by 35% or CAD1.3 billion.