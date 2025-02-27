Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jess Blomberg - Director of Investor Relations
Jim Snee - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth Smiley - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
John Ghingo - Executive Vice President, Retail Segment
Conference Call Participants
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Ben Thurber - Barclays
Thomas Palmer - Citi
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Pooran Sharma - Stephens
Max Gumport - BNP
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hormel's Foods Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jess Blomberg, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jess Blomberg
Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. We released results this morning before the market opened. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website hormelfoods.com under the Investors section, along with our supplemental slide materials.
On our call today is Jim Snee, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Ghingo, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment.
Jim and Jacinth will review the company's fiscal 2025 first quarter results and provide a perspective on the remainder of the year. Then John will join Jim and Jacinth for the Q&A portion of the call. The line will be open for questions following the prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] At the conclusion of this morning's call, a webcast replay will be posted to our Investors website and archived for one year.
- Read more current HRL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts