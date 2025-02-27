Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

David Zaccardelli - President and CEO

Mark Hahn - CFO

Christopher Martin - CCO

Andrew Tsai - Jefferies

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler

Tiago Fauth - Wells Fargo

Tom Shrader - BTIG

Ram Selvaraju - HCW

Joon Lee - Truist

Boobalan Pachaiyappan - ROTH

This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Zaccardelli, the Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

David Zaccardelli

Thank you and welcome everyone to today's call. During the past quarter, we achieved remarkable progress with the launch of Ohtuvayre, along with advancing our development programs, and look forward to updating you today.

With me are Mark Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Kathy Rickard, our Chief Medical Officer; Chris Martin, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Dr. Tara Rheault, our Chief Development Officer.

2024 was another transformational year for Verona Pharma with the U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch of Ohtuvayre for the maintenance treatment of COPD. 2024 was also an important year for millions of patients suffering from COPD as Ohtuvayre is the first inhaled therapy with a novel mechanism of action available for COPD in over 20 years.

In addition to the outstanding launch, which I'll walk through in a moment, we progressed our Phase 2 pipeline programs in COPD and bronchiectasis and have made key advances in our global partnering and regulatory strategy.

First, let's review the initial launch of