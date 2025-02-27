Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Verhaest - IR

Brendan McCracken - President and CEO

Corey Code - EVP and CFO

Greg Givens - EVP and COO

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Kalei Akamine - Bank of America

Greta Drefke - Goldman Sachs

Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets

Thanks, Joanna, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and year-end '24 conference call.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Brendan McCracken.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Brendan McCracken.

Brendan McCracken

Thanks, Jason. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us. We are very pleased with our 2024 results, and we are very excited about 2025 in our future. Over the past several years, we have executed on our durable return strategy, and we begin this year with one of the most valuable premium inventory positions in our industry.