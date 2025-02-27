Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Hicks - Vice President of Investor Relations & ESG

Steven Kobos - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dana Armstrong - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Simpson - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

David Liner - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noah Katz - JPMorgan

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Zack Van Everen - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Michael Scialla - Stephens

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets

Craig Shere - Touhy Brothers Investment Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Excelerate Energy Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex, I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now hand it over to your host, Craig Hicks, Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy. Please go ahead.

Craig Hicks

Good morning everyone. Welcome to Excelerate Energy's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Steven Kobos, Chief Executive Officer and Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining the call today are Oliver Simpson, Chief Commercial Officer and David Liner, Chief Operating Officer.

Our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results press release and presentation were released yesterday afternoon and can be found on our website at ir.excelerateenergy.com. I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update or revise them. Today's remarks will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the back of the presentation.