Tesla Has An Elon Musk Problem

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has taken a beating in 2025 so far, the result of weak Q4 earnings and plummeting sales in Europe.
  • There are numerous fundamental economic headwinds facing Tesla, but its current big problem is its CEO, Elon Musk.
  • Elon Musk's identity and brand are inextricably tied to those of the company he leads; damage to his personal brand inevitably hurts Tesla's brand.
  • Musk's increasingly controversial public persona has resulted in a sharp reputational decline, both for himself and Tesla.
  • Tesla's brand and growth hype are key components of its eye-watering valuation; both are looking shakier than ever.

finance business graph on chalkboard economy

Paperkites

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has dropped nearly 12% this week, adding to an already rough start to 2025. As of Feb. 27, Tesla was down 23% year to date.

The proximate cause of this week’s selloff is clear. It

This article was written by

Investment professional specializing in deep value opportunities, growth plays, special situations (long + short) across a range of asset classes and industries.Current Role(s): President, Almington Capital Merchant Bankers; Chief Investment Officer, The Cannabis Capital Group.Asset Classes: publicly traded securities (stocks + fixed income), private equity, real estate, venture capital, cannabis, fintech.https://subscriptions.seekingalpha.com/lp_premium_beat_the_market_4/?source=affiliate:42612986Education: MA, Trinity College Dublin (economics + philosophy); Diploma (finance), London School of Economics & Political Science; MBA, University of Oxford.

