Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Lawrence Keusch - VP-IR & Strategy Development
Liam Kelly - Chairman, President & CEO
Thomas Powell - EVP & CFO
John Deren - Corporate VP and Chief Accounting Officer
Conference Call Participants
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James
Shagun Singh - RBC
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group
Richard Newitter - Truist Securities
Craig Bijou - Bank of America
Michael Polark - Wolfe Research
Mike Matson - Needham
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Teleflex Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.
And now I’ll turn the call over to Mr. Lawrence Keusch, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy Development.
Lawrence Keusch
Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Teleflex Inc. fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The press release and slides to accompany this call are available on our website at teleflex.com. As a reminder, a replay will be available on our website. Those wishing to access the replay can refer to our press releases from this morning for details. Participating on today's call are Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Deren, Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Liam, Tom and John will provide prepared remarks, and then we’ll open the call to Q&A.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the
- Read more current TFX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts