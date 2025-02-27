PLDT Inc. (PHI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jinggay Nograles - Head of Investor Relations

Danny Yu - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer

Boy Martirez - Smart Communications Chief Operating Officer

Jeremiah De La Cruz - Senior Vice President & Head, Home Segment

Jojo Gendrano - Senior Vice President & Head, Enterprise

Butch Jimenez - Chief Operating Officer

Manuel V. Pangilinan - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Marilyn Aquino - Corporate Secretary & Chief Legal Counsel

Aayush Jhunjhunwala - Chief Investor Relations Officer, Maya Bank

Conference Call Participants

John Te - UBS

Derrick Guarin - CLSA

Jinggay Nograles

Thank you for joining us today. I'm Jinggay Nograles, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at PLDT. And it's my pleasure to welcome you all to our full year financial and operating results briefing.

So joining us today to share insights into PLDT's performance and strategic direction are Butch Jimenez, he is the PLDT Chief Operating Officer. Joining us right now is Smart Communications Chief Operating Officer, Boy Martirez. We also have here PLDT, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Danny Yu. And our Chairman and CEO, Manuel V. Pangilinan will be joining us later during the presentation.

So before we begin I'd like to remind everyone that we will have a Q&A session after the presentations.

So to start I'd like to invite our Chief Financial Officer Mr. Danny Yu, to walk us through PLDT's financial performance for 2024. Danny?

Danny Yu

Yeah. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Allow me to walk you through PLDT's 2024 financial and operating performance. Amid a dynamic and competitive landscape we delivered consistent top line growth and stable margins.

Let's start with the financial highlights. Our service revenue grew 2% year-on-year