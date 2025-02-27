PLDT Inc. (PHI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Jinggay Nograles
Thank you for joining us today. I'm Jinggay Nograles, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at PLDT. And it's my pleasure to welcome you all to our full year financial and operating results briefing.
So joining us today to share insights into PLDT's performance and strategic direction are Butch Jimenez, he is the PLDT Chief Operating Officer. Joining us right now is Smart Communications Chief Operating Officer, Boy Martirez. We also have here PLDT, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Danny Yu. And our Chairman and CEO, Manuel V. Pangilinan will be joining us later during the presentation.
So to start I'd like to invite our Chief Financial Officer Mr. Danny Yu, to walk us through PLDT's financial performance for 2024. Danny?
Danny Yu
Yeah. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Allow me to walk you through PLDT's 2024 financial and operating performance. Amid a dynamic and competitive landscape we delivered consistent top line growth and stable margins.
Let's start with the financial highlights. Our service revenue grew 2% year-on-year
