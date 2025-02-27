Greif, Inc (GEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Greif, Inc (NYSE:GEF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill D’Onofrio - VP, IR and Corporate Development

Ole Rosgaard - Chief Executive Officer

Larry Hilsheimer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Matt Roberts - Raymond James

Aadit Shrestha - Stifel

Niko Pacini - Truist

Richard Carlson - Wells Fargo

Daniel Harriman - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Greif First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bill D’'Onofrio of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Bill D’Onofrio

Thank you, and good day, everyone. Welcome to Greif's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During the call today, our Chief Executive Officer, Ole Rosgaard, will provide a recap of our recent Investor Day and an update on our announced optimization initiatives. He will then discuss an additional key strategic announcement before providing an overview of current markets within our new reporting segments. Afterward, our Chief Financial Officer, Larry Hilsheimer, will provide an overview of our first quarter financial results as well as 2025 guidance.

Please turn to Slide 2. In accordance with Regulation Fair Disclosure, please ask questions regarding topics you consider important because we are prohibited from discussing material nonpublic information with you on an individual basis.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements involving plans, expectations and beliefs related to future events. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Additionally, we will be referencing certain non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics that can be found in the appendix of today's presentation.

I'll now turn the presentation