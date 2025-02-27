Tile Shop Holdings, Inc (TTSH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:TTSH) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Cooper - Investor Relations

Cab Lolmaugh - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2024 Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ken Cooper, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ken Cooper

Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the Tile Shop's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call. Joining me today are Cab Lolmaugh, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Davis, our Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings press release issued earlier and in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Today's call will also include certain non-GAAP measurements. Please see our earnings release for a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures, which has also been posted on our company website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Cab.

Cab Lolmaugh

Thank you, Ken. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for an update on our business. Our financial results this quarter reflect the continued challenges facing our industry. While I'm encouraged by the