AAON, Inc. (AAON) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Fields - CEO

Matt Tobolski - President and COO

Rebecca Thompson - CFO

Joseph Mondillo - Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Alex Hantman - Sidoti & Company

Timothy Wojs - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the AAON, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 27th, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joseph Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joseph Mondillo

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. The press release announcing our fourth quarter financial results was issued earlier this morning and can be found on our corporate website, aaon.com. The call today is accompanied with a presentation that you can also find on our website as well as on the listen-only webcast.

Please turn to Slide 2. We begin with our customary forward-looking statement policy. During the call, any statement presented dealing with information that is not historical is considered forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955, the Securities Act of 1933, and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended.

As such, it is subject to the occurrence of many events outside of AAON's control that could cause AAON's results to differ materially from those anticipated. You are all aware of the inherent difficulties, risks, and uncertainties in making predictive statements.

Our press release and Form 10-K that we filed this afternoon detail some