Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2025 4:52 PM ETEquity Commonwealth (EQC) StockEQC
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Griffiths - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining this call to discuss Equity Commonwealth's progress for the year ended December 31, 2024, and an update on the wind-down process. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Please be advised that certain matters discussed during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the section titled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release issued yesterday as well as the section titled Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent quarters and in our definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed on October 2, 2024, and for a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to materially differ from any forward-looking statements.

The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements made today. The company post important information on its website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be material. On the call today are David Helfand, President and CEO; David Weinberg, COO; and Bill Griffiths, CFO.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bill Griffiths.

Bill Griffiths

Thanks. Good morning, everyone -- good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'll review the company's progress for the year as well as provide an update on our wind-down process. We are excited to announce that the sale of 1225 Seventeenth Street Plaza in Denver, closed this past Tuesday, February 25. The gross sale price was $132.5 million, and the net purchase price was approximately $124.4 million after credits, primarily for contractual lease costs. With this sale completed, we have successfully executed on the sale of all of the company's real estate assets.

