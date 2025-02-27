WPP plc (WPP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 27, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Read - CEO

Joanne Wilson - CFO

Brian Lesser - CEO, GroupM

Conference Call Participants

Adam Berlin - UBS

Adrien de Saint Hilaire - Bank of America

Steve Liechti - Deutsche Numis

Joseph Thomas - HSBC

Mark Read

So, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us in Sea Containers today who you found it busy coming in for our preliminary results for 2024 and strategic outlook for 2025. Now the past year has been extremely busy, and it's thrown up both challenges and opportunities. But throughout this, we remain focused on executing our strategy to deliver long-term sustainable growth and through this value to our shareholders.

I'm going to walk you through the key highlights. Joanne will then talk you through our financial performance, and I'll come back with GroupM CEO, Brian Lesser, to talk about the strategic progress we've made this year and is yet to come. We'll follow that by taking your questions.

Now before I do that, I would like to make two points: first, to thank Tom Waldron, who's sitting here with us for his hard work for us over the past couple of years in leading our IR team and also welcome Tom Singlehurst, who's crossed sides to join us who's sitting in the front row, for those of you who are not here, he's here.

So before we start, we should just look at this cautionary statement and read that carefully. So turning to the highlights. Why we've achieved a lot in 2024. I do know that the main focus for many of you and actual has come up in the Q&A will be our net revenue growth, which came in at minus 1%, consistent with the lower end of our