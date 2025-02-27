Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCPK:SUBCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Katherine Tonks - IR
John Evans - CEO
Mark Foley - CFO
Stuart Fitzgerald - CEO, Seaway 7
Conference Call Participants
Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux
Christopher Mollerlokken - SpareBank 1 Markets
Jørgen Lande - Danske Bank
Victoria McCulloch - RBC Capital Markets
Lukas Daul - Arctic Securities
Erik Aspen Fossa - Carnegie Investment Bank
Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley
Michael Pickup - Barclays
Katherine Tonks
Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are John Evans, our CEO; Mark Foley, our CFO; and Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway 7. The results press release is available to download on our website along with the slides that we'll be using during today's call.
Please note that some of the information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Subsea 7's annual report or today's quarterly press release. The call today will be focused on our fourth quarter and full year results, and we ask that you limit your questions to this topic.
I'll now turn the call over to John.
John Evans
Thank you, Katherine, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start with a summary of the fourth quarter and the full year before passing over to Mark for more details on financial results. Turning to Slide 3. Subsea 7 delivered fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $315 million, resulting in a full year EBITDA of $1,090 million, up 53%. This was driven by both top line growth of 14% and margin expansion of 390 basis points.
- Read more current SUBCY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts