Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Morkert - Vice President-Investor Relations

Julia Laulis - Chair of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer

Todd Koetje - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Williams - TD Cowen

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Brandon Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Sam McHugh - BNP Paribas

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Cable One Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I now like to turn the call over to Jordan Morkert, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jordan Morkert

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cable One's fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings call. We're glad to have you join us today.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements relating to future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding future broadband revenue and customer growth, future cash flow, future ARPU, future levels of competition, growth in business data services, including carrier, wholesale and enterprise market segments, the future capabilities of our network, anticipated benefits from AI, the timing and anticipated benefits of our unified billing system migration, capital expenditures, the purchase price payable if the MBI call or put option is exercised and MBI's anticipated indebtedness, our ability and sources of capital to fund the MBI caller put price, anticipated tax synergies and our future financial performance, capital allocation policy, leverage ratios and financing claims.

You can find factors that could cause Cable One's actual results to differ